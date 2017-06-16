Team news: Faithfuls show two changes 16 June 2017





Offaly's Shane Dooley and Padraic Guinan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly's Shane Dooley and Padraic Guinan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

The Offaly team to face Galway in the Leinster SHC semi-final in Portlaoise on Sunday shows two changes from their four-point victory over Westmeath last month.

Paddy Murphy starts at midfield in place of Aidan Treacy, while Joe Bergin, who wears the number eleven jersey, comes in for Peter Geraghty in attack.

Top marksman Shane Dooley inspired the Faithful County past their midland neighbours in the quarter-final, scoring a whopping 3-8 as his side ran out 4-15 to 1-20 winners after a thrilling encounter in Mullingar.

Offaly (Leinster SHC v Galway): James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Dermo Shortt, Enda Grogan; Sean Ryan, Sean Gardiner, David King; Paddy Murphy, Shane Kinsella; Padraic Guinan, Joe Bergin, Emmett Nolan; Sean Cleary, Shane Dooley, Oisin Kelly.