Team news: Lehane good to go 16 June 2017





Tipperary's Ronan Maher gives chase to Conor Lehane of Cork.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Ronan Maher gives chase to Conor Lehane of Cork.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Ace attacker Conor Lehane has been passed fit to start for Cork in Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final clash against Waterford in Thurles.

The Midleton clubman was rated as '50/50' by manager Kieran Kingston during the week after suffering ankle damage in training, however, he retains the number eleven jersey for the Semple Stadium showdown with the Deise.

Lehane (0-10) proved an inspirational figure for the Rebels in their stunning four-point success against Tipperary in the provincial quarter-final while debutants Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston were others who stood out.

It was the Leesiders' first championship victory over the Premier County since 2010 and it's no surprise to see Kingston name an unchanged team.

Cork (Munster SHC v Waterford): Anthony Nash; Stephen McDonnell, Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Luke Meade, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan.

Subs: Patrick Collins, Conor O'Sullivan, Killian Burke, Lorcan McLoughlin, Chris O'Leary, Daniel Kearney, Brian Lawton, Dean Brosnan, Luke O'Farrell, Michael Cahalane, Robert O'Flynn.