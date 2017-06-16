Team news: Two changes for Tribesmen 16 June 2017





Galway's Niall Burke.

Galway's Niall Burke.

Galway boss Micheál Donoghue has made two changes, one enforced, for Sunday's Leinster SHC semi-final versus Offaly in Portlaoise.

With Paul Killeen ruled out for the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the quarter-final victory against Dublin last month, John Hanbury takes over from the injured Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry star at corner-back.

The other changes comes in attack where Niall Burke is preferred to Joseph Cooney at wing-forward.

Oranmore-Maree star Burke scored two points when introduced as a substitute for Cooney during the 14-point drubbing of the Dubs in Tullamore.

The Tribesmen are aiming to qualify for their third straight Leinster final and sixth overall since their introduction in 2009 with their one and only Bob O'Keeffe Cup success coming in 2012.

Galway (Leinster SHC v Offaly): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Jason Flynn, Joe Canning, Niall Burke; Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney.