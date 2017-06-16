Team news: 'Brick' to make 65th championship appearance 16 June 2017





Waterford's Michael Walsh.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Michael Walsh.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Michael Walsh will make his 65th championship appearance for Waterford in Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final clash against Cork in Thurles.

In his 14th season at inter-county level, Stradbally stalwart 'Brick' will join Tony Browne as his county's all time record championship appearance holder after being picked at full-forward by manager Derek McGrath.

McGrath has stuck with the tried and tested by naming all bar one of the starting fifteen from last year's All-Ireland semi-final replay defeat to Kilkenny with Darragh Fives - who was injured that day - replacing Jake Dillon.

The Deise will make their long awaited entrance into the championship eleven weeks after their last competitive game which was against Galway in the Allianz League quarter-final.

Waterford (Munster SHC v Cork): Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson, Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Stephen Bennett; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.