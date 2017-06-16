Team news: Yeats men unchanged again 16 June 2017





Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo have selected an unchanged team for their All-Ireland SFC Qualifier tie with Antrim at Markievicz Park tomorrow.

It marks the third game in-a-row that manager Niall Carew has stuck with the same starting fifteen as the Yeats men prepare for their first ever championship meeting with the Saffrons.

Meanwhile, Carew revealed earlier this week that his side are likely to be without both David Kelly and Cian Breheny for this weekend after both players got hurt in training.

Sligo (All-Ireland SFC v Antrim): Aidan Devaney; Ross Donovan, Eoin McHugh, Charlie Harrison; Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly; Adrian McIntyre, Patrick O'Connor; Neil Ewing, Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley; Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.