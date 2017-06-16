Team news: Magee makes two changes 16 June 2017





Laois' John O'Loughlin with Anthony McLoughlin of Wicklow.

Wicklow boss Johnny Magee has revealed his side to face Laois in tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier encounter at Aughrim.

The starting fifteen shows two changes in personnel from last month's Leinster first round loss to Louth with Anthony McLoughlin and Rory Finn drafted in at midfield and wing-forward respectively.

The experienced pair started as substitutes against the Wee County last time out but came off the bench in the latter stages at Parnell Park where Magee's men went down fighting on a 1-19 to 1-14 scoreline.

Niall Gaffney and Darragh Fitzgerald are the players who make way as the Garden County aim for their first championship victory under the ex-Dublin star's watch.

Wicklow (All-Ireland SFC v Laois): Robert Lambert; Ciaran Hyland, Stephen Kelly, Brendan Kennedy; Darren Hayden, Paul McLoughlin, John Crowe; David Boothman, Anthony McLoughlin; Rory Finn, Dean Healy, Conor Ffrench; Mark Kenny, Seanie Furlong, Paul Cunningham.

Subs: Mark Jackson, Martin Cullen, Eoin Murtagh, Peadar Traynor, Chris O'Brien, Paul O'Brien, Paddy Byrne, Niall Gaffney, Darragh Fitzgerald, Padraig Byrne, John McGrath.