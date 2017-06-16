Round 2A football qualifier draw on Monday morning 16 June 2017





A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Round 2A football qualifier draw will take place next Monday morning, June 19 on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme after the 8.30 news.

Four games will take place on the weekend of July 1-2. This draw involves the four winners from Round 1A (Derry/Waterford, Longford/Louth, Laois/Wicklow & Sligo/Antrim) against the defeated “B” side provincial semi-finalists (Meath/Kildare, Tyrone/Donegal, Clare & Mayo).

A separate draw will be made for home advantage and where two teams have met previously in this year’s provincial championship the winner of the provincial game shall have home advantage. (If Meath v Louth, Kildare v Laois, Tyrone v Derry, Mayo v Sligo, Donegal v Antrim the underlined shall have home venue.)

Confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed following later on Monday afternoon.