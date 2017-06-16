Murphy is Donegal's greatest, says Molloy 16 June 2017





Left, Michael Murphy and Anthony Molloy in 1992 and right, the pair twenty years later... Left, Michael Murphy and Anthony Molloy in 1992 and right, the pair twenty years later...

Anthony Molloy rates Michael Murphy as the best footballer Donegal has ever produced.

When Molloy was pictured with a five-year-old Murphy shortly after captaining Donegal to their maiden All-Ireland triumph in 1992, little did anyone know that Murphy would go on to emulate him 20 years later.

"Quite simply he is Donegal's greatest ever player and we have had some good ones, but that is my firm opinion," Molloy told the Irish News ahead of Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone.

"Michael has everything, attitude, ability, accuracy and msot of all, exceptional leadership qualities. He was captain at only 22 and has led us since 2011 which says it all and he has never lost his hunger and is always trying to improve.

"All the lads on the squad look up to him and he can bring people with him in his own quiet but very determined way. He is quiet by nature and shuns the limelight, but always leads by example.

"And apart from these obvious qualities, he can catch, kick frees, tackle and plays from square to square, and is definitely the complete package."