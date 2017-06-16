GAA on TV this weekend: three live games plus a whole lot more 16 June 2017





TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

There are three live games to watch this weekend.



Saturday 17 June



Sky Sports 5, 6pm, Kildare v Meath, Leinster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 18 June



RTE1, 1.10pm, Donegal v Tyrone, Ulster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 2pm)



BBC2 NI, 1.45pm, Donegal v Tyrone, Ulster SFC semi-final (Throw-in 2pm)



RTE1, 3.40pm, Cork v Waterford, Munster SHC semi-final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, 5.10pm, The Geansaí

The documentary looking at different aspects of the GAA explores the contribution to the organisation by women both on and off the field.

TG4, 8.30pm An GAA

A continued look at the history of the Gaelic Athletic Association, including how it emerged not only stronger from war and civil conflict, but also as the only common ground between the differing sides.



RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Des Cahill introduces highlights and discussion of the weekend's GAA games. With guests Ciaran Whelan, Ger Loughnane, Henry Shefflin and Pat Spillane.



Monday 19 June

RTE1, 7.30pm GAA Nua

Former Gaelic footballer Dara O'Cinnéide travels around the country to see how Gaelic games have embraced science, technology, education and data in the quest for better performance and the competitive edge.

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Weekly GAA highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches in the Senior Provincial Football and Hurling Championships.