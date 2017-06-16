Bradley still wary of Donegal 16 June 2017





Tyrone forward Mark Bradley Tyrone forward Mark Bradley

Despite defeating Donegal in last year's Ulster SFC final, Tyrone forward Mark Bradley is adamant that they are still a bogey team for them.

In a pulsating contest, Tyrone kicked late scores to win last year's provincial title, but Donegal had been on top in recent encounters before that.

And Bradley, who made his championship debut against Donegal two years ago, believes that the ghost is not laid to rest just yet.

“Donegal have been the bogey team for Tyrone in recent years,” said Bradley. “I wouldn't quite say we are over the hump yet.

“It was a very close game last year. It could really have went either way. Thankfully we were lucky enough to come out on the right side of the result.

“All those games have been close and it has taken spectacular scores to decide them. A wee bit of class that's what it takes to decide them.”