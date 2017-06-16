Team news: Carroll out for Offaly 16 June 2017





Offaly's Eoin Carroll dejected.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Offaly's Eoin Carroll dejected.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Offaly midfielder Eoin Carroll has missed the cut for his side's Leinster SFC quarter-final replay clash against Westmeath in Mullingar tomorrow.

The Cappincur clubman was forced off with a knee injury during the second-half of last weekend's drawn encounter in Tullamore and has failed to recover in time for the second instalment of this midlands derby.

Conor McNamee, a cousin of ace attacker Niall, gets the nod to replace Carroll in the only change from the 0-10 apiece stalemate.

McNamee's Rhode club-mate Brian Darby keeps his place at corner-back despite being taken off as a precaution six days ago.

The Faithfuls had Ruairi Allen and Michael Brazil sent off the first day but both wing-forwards are available after being dismissed on second yellow cards.

Offaly (Leinster SFC replay v Westmeath): Alan Mulhall; Brian Darby, Eoin Rigney, Sean Pender; Niall Darby, Peter Cunningham, Cian Donohue; Conor McNamee, David Hanlon; Ruairi Allen, Graham Guilfoyle, Michael Brazil; Johnny Moloney, Nigel Dunne, Niall McNamee.