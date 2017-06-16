Forester targets last eight berth 16 June 2017





Derry's Neil Forester feels that they should be targeting a place in the All-Ireland SFC quarterfinals.

The Oakleafers begin their qualifiers run with a tough assignment away to a Waterford side full of confidence following their narrow defeat to Cork in the Munster SFC quarterfinal.

However, Forester is looking further down the line and lining out at Croke Park later in the year.

“If we can get over Waterford, the whole point is to go on a run but everybody wants to get to be playing in Croke Park so that has to be a realistic target for us,” Forester told the Derry Journal.

“We need to try and get a run in the qualifiers but there are plenty of tough teams in there and Waterford at home is not the best place to try and start.

“It will be a dogfight but if we can get over that hurdle and string two or three wins together you don't know where that will take you.”