Gallagher braced for 'big test' 16 June 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

Donegal have been gearing all of their preparations so far this year towards Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone, according to Rory Gallagher.

The new-look Tir Chonaill men comfortably saw off Antrim in the quarter-final to set up a repeat of last year's provincial decider against the Anglo-Celt Cup holders.

"We've had a four-week break since we played Antrim and apart from a round of club games, it's the time when you've exclusively got the boys all to ourselves," the Donegal manager is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Star.

"Obviously, we're playing Tyrone now and it's a date that has been in the back of our minds all year. We're just looking forward to it, it's going to be a big test."

He added: "It's a massive test. Antrim, with all due respect, will be operating out of Division 4 next year."