Ryan acknowledges difference in class 16 June 2017





Offaly goalkeeper James Dempsey with manager Kevin Ryan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly goalkeeper James Dempsey with manager Kevin Ryan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Offaly manager Kevin Ryan knows that his charges will have to reach a different level if they are to challenge Galway on Sunday.

A place in the Leinster SHC final is at stake as Galway go into the match as raging favourites to advance and meet Wexford in the decider.

Ryan admitted to the Midland Tribune that Galway were a step above them at the moment, while injuries were not helping the Faithful County's cause.

“We have to express ourselves too but we have a realistion of where we are at too. We have to climb and get better but it's not going to happen in the space of a couple of months,” said Ryan.

“There is always a chance and if we can do enough to be in it and have a go at some stage. Realistically we are going to be under serious pressure.

“We have played a couple of games since the Westmeath game and we are struggling a bit with a couple of injuries.”