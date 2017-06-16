Ryan targets final appearance 16 June 2017





Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Offaly's Sean Ryan against Tipperary.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Offaly captain Sean Ryan believes regardless of the opposition, they are aiming to reach the Leinster SHC final.

Standing in their way of a place in the provincial decider is a Galway side that are red hot favourites to win this clash.

The sides met in the league earlier in the year and the Tribesmen ran out comfortable winners on that occasion.

Offaly struggled over Westmeath and Galway crushed Dublin in the last round, which suggests that the latter should come through Sunday's match with relative ease.

However, Ryan implied to the Midland Tribune that anything can happen on the day and that they are just focused on their own game.

“The team has taken a lot more shape since the first round of the league which is often the case especially when there is a new manager after coming in,” said Ryan.

“I feel we are in a better position now, which we would want to be and we have a lot more confidence. We have to put everything into it on Sunday. We will be going out to get into a Leinster final and Galway just happen to be the opposition.”