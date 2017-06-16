Is Diarmuid feeling alienated?

16 June 2017

Diarmuid Connolly in action for Dublin and inset an Instagram picture of himself wearing a Predator mask!

Diarmuid Connolly won't play for Dublin again until the end of August at the earliest after deciding not to take his appeal against a 12-week suspension any further.

This morning, he posted this picture of himself on Instagram wearing a mask of the fictional extraterrestrial species Predator accompanied by the caption 'Hey guise'.

Is there a hidden message there?

 

Hey guise

A post shared by Diarmuid (@diarmuidc_) on

 




