McInerney in race against time 16 June 2017





Clare are sweating over the fitness of defender David McInerney ahead of the Munster SHC final.

The Tulla clubman had to be helped off the pitch during his club's clash against Wolfe Tones last weekend.

McInerney damaged his hamstring and reports suggest that he is rated at just 50/50 to prove his fitness ahead of the provincial decider.

If McInerney were to miss the Munster final against Waterford or Cork, he would be a massive loss to the 2013 All-Ireland senior hurling champions.

There is also concern over Podge Collins' fitness as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in the semi-final win over Limerick.