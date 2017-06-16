Now or never for Waterford, says Mullane 16 June 2017





John Mullane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. John Mullane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

John Mullane has urged Waterford to seize the moment.

With Tipperary and Kilkenny already consigned to the All-Ireland qualifiers, Mullane sees a 'window of opportunity' for the Deise in their quest to end their All-Ireland famine.

“It’s a massive year for Waterford. You get a window of opportunity and you have to go grasp that window. You have a four-, five-year window of opportunity," the De La Salle clubman said in the Irish Daily Mirror ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC semi-final against Cork.

“Waterford are three years into that window of opportunity. In two or three years time this team won’t be together. You’re going to have lads retiring, lads getting on in age.

“More lads who will be looking for more opportunities to go off and travel. So I think it is a massive year in that regard.”

He added: “There are a lot of opportunities out there (for players to go travelling). It’s not like when we were growing up, Championship was everything. We have to realise that hurling is not the be-all and end-all with some of the young lads coming on the scene.”