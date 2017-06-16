Tubridy eager to emulate last year 16 June 2017





Clare's David Tubridy celebrates after scoring a penalty against Kerry.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare's David Tubridy celebrates after scoring a penalty against Kerry.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Clare forward David Tubridy has thrown down the gauntlet to his team mates to better last year's run in the All-Ireland SFC.

The Banner suffered two defeats last year in the championship and both came at the hands of Kerry in the Munster semi-final and the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Having lost out to the Kingdom again last weekend, Tubridy stressed to the Clare Champion that now was the time to step up their efforts and push on in the qualifiers.

“We had a great year last year,” stated Tubridy. Setting out this year we wanted to play in a Munster final and I think we are good enough to do that.

“Hopefully, we can get a good run in the qualifiers and have a similar year and go one step further at least.”