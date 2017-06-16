Carew: 'B' championship wouldn't work 16 June 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

Niall Carew has voiced his opposition to the introduction of an All-Ireland 'B' football championship.

In an interview with the Irish News, the Sligo manager didn't mince his words when saying: "It would be an absolute disaster.

"You'd be able to count at the Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard Cup and Christy Ring finals at Croke Park last weekend. Nobody covers those games. The Sunday Game would cover it the first year, just for the craic, but I guarantee you in two or three years' time it'll be the top eight and that's the way it'll be.

"The thing is a 'B' championship wouldn't work. All you have to do is look at the hurling. Teams are getting worse. Anyone who has played at any level knows the more often you play the top teams, the better you'll get.

"You can see what's happened since the Ulster hurling champions no longer qualify for the All-Ireland series. You had Antrim, Derry and Down - three counties who were able to compete.

"Once you stop playing at that level, you're just going to disappear, literally. That's what happened to Ulster hurling; they're not competitive enough."