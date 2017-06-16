Ladies previews: Rebelettes bid to get back on track 16 June 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

There are four games across the Ladies provincial football championships this weekend at senior, intermediate and junior level with Cork bidding to get back on track against rivals Kerry while neighbours Cavan and Monaghan clash for an Ulster final place.

TG4 Ulster Junior Football Championship Semi Final

Antrim v Derry, Galbally (Tyrone), 5:00pm

For Antrim the road back to Croke Park begins Saturday in Galbally. Antrim reached the TG4 Junior All Ireland Final last year but lost out to Longford, they will have hopes of going one better this year. Derry will go into this match as underdogs, they had an encouraging League campaign in Division 4 but it will be a step up in class when they face an Antrim side that are primed for Championship Final.

TG4 Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Cavan v Monaghan, Galbally (Tyrone), 7:00pm

The first Ulster semi final, between Donegal and Armagh, produced a cracking contest with Donegal overhauling Armagh who had established a big half time lead. Monaghan are the defending Ulster Champions and they will have serious ambitions of retaining their title and making a push towards All Ireland glory. There are a lot of similarities between the Monaghan of this year and that of 2016. They struggled in the League but got some strong results at the latter stages of the League to secure their Division 1 status before embarking on a great championship run. On paper this Monaghan side is even stronger than last season thanks to the return of Cathriona McConnell and Linda Martin whilst young guns Eimear McAnespie and Rosemary Courtney have another year of experience in senior football under their belts. Cavan will be disappointed to have failed to achieve promotion from Division 2 as they lost out in the final to Westmeath in a replay. The Division 2 finals showed the best and worst of this Cavan side as they were almost irresistible in the drawn match as they ran relentlessly at their opponents but, in the reply, they never rediscovered that form. If Cavan want to have a hope of Ulster success they must start to find the consistency that has eluded them. They will again look to Aisling Doonan to supply the scores if they are to upset the champions. This is sure to be a tight, tactical battle between two well drilled sides, Monaghan will be expected to win this but Cavan will still fancy their chances of causing an upset.

TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship Round 3

Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium (Killarney, Kerry), 6:00pm

When the fixture list was released this match was forecast as being a dress rehearsal for the Munster Final. However, Waterford have upset the odds by defeating both of their much vaunted rivals and they now await the winner of this match in the Munster Final with the loser of this match being consigned to the Qualifiers. The Cork side that played in the Lidl NFL Division 1 final was a much changed side as Ephie Fitzgerald turned to youth to replace some departed stars and they more than delivered. However, that team has been further hit by the absence of Doireann O’Sullivan through injury. 2 time All Star Vera Foley and former All Ireland winning captain, Briege Corkery have not returned to the panel meaning that this is the most inexperienced squad to play for Cork since 2005. However, whenever Cork are written off they always find an answer and the sight of their familiar foes in the opposition as well as having a Munster Final position at stake will surely bring the best out of the Rebellettes. Kerry have had a stuttering season so far, they stuttered through their Lidl NFL campaign before their shock defeat at the hands of Waterford in the Munster Championship first round. Bernie Breen has departed the panel since last season and an injury to Aislinn Desmond have left a leadership vacuum for the Kingdom, and leadership is something that they badly need when they take on Cork. Kerry have the players to produce a result with Caroline Kelly, Emma Sherwood, Sarah Houlihan, Laura Rogers and Louise Ní Muircheartaigh amongst the very best players around. Kerry would like nothing more than to condemn Cork to the qualifiers but, as we have learned over the course of more than a decade, it is when Cork look vulnerable that they produce their best.

TG4 Connacht Intermediate Championship Round 3

Sligo v Roscommon, Tubbercurry, 7:30pm

This weekend will see the identity of the finalists in the TG4 Intermediate championship revealed. Sligo are in a strong position to retain their place in the finals, they already own a good victory over Leitrim and another win, or draw, this weekend will guarantee that they are within one match of retaining their title. For Roscommon this is a must win match. A 6 point loss to Leitrim in their first match means they must win by at least 6 points if they are to progress to the provincial final. Sligo have had the upper hand in recent years over their Connacht rivals but there is never more than a kick of a ball between the teams, expect Roscommon to make a great push to get the result that they need but it is asking a lot of them to dethrone a Sligo side that also need a win themselves.