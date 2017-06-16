O'Brien expects Cork backlash 16 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Stephen O'Brien.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kerry forward Stephen O'Brien is in no doubt that Cork will step up their game for the Munster SFC final.

The Rebels struggled over Division Four side Waterford in the opening round of the provincial championship and then needed a late goal to see off the challenge of an injury ravaged Tipperary side.

However, O'Brien is adamant that when it comes to Kerry v. Cork rivalry, the latter will not be found wanting in the determination stakes.

“Cork are going to respond definitely, so we're going to have to be ready for them,” O'Brien told the Kerryman. “The Kerry under-21 teams I was part of, Cork beat us in two Munster finals. We never beat them at minor, either, so it's still a rivalry, without a doubt.

“We never played them last year, so it's great to have the rivalry going again. We know the quality of their players.”