Team news: Trio fit to start for O'Moore men 16 June 2017





Laois' Mark Timmons and Rory Grugan of Armagh must meet again.

Mark Timmons, Stephen Attride and Kieran Lillis have all been passed fit to start for Laois ahead of tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Wicklow.

There were doubts over whether the trio would feature for Peter Creedon's side in Aughrim but all are good to go having recovered from their respective injuries.

Graiguecullen clubman Timmons will make his first competitive start of the season at full-back after double hip surgery and is flanked by team-captain Attride on the left while the versatile Lillis lines out at wing-forward.

James Kelly, who was a late replacement for Attride in the 14-point Leinster quarter-final defeat to Kildare, Denis Booth (hip) and Niall Donoher (muscle) drop out.

Laois (All-Ireland SFC v Wicklow): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Mark Timmons, Stephen Attride; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Damien O'Connor; Brendan Quigley, Colm Begley; Alan Farrell, John O'Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Evan O'Carroll, Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston.