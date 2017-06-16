Meath hurlers seek inclusion in new qualifier group 16 June 2017





Meath manager Martin Ennis (centre) with selectors John Andrews and Pat Clancy. Meath manager Martin Ennis (centre) with selectors John Andrews and Pat Clancy.

Meath will request at tomorrow's Central Council meeting that they be included in the Leinster SHC qualifier group proposed as part of the new hurling championship proposals.

The Royals are unhappy that Antrim, who they beat in last year's Christy Ring Cup final, are set to be included in the group along with Laois, Westmeath, Kerry and newly-crowned Christy Ring Cup champions Carlow. Meath were relegated to the second tier competition after finishing bottom of the Leinster SHC round-robin series on scoring difference last month, but according to the Irish Independent, they will lobby for inclusion in the proposed qualifier group.

County secretary Francis Flynn said they were looking for a six-team qualifier group which wouldn't impact on fixtures.