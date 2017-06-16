Fennelly back on treatment table 16 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly lies injured.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from injury.

The former All-Ireland winning captain was expected to play some part in last Saturday's Leinster SHC semi-final against Wexford. However, the Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman picked up an injury in training earlier in the week.

Fennelly has battled back from an achilles injury sustained in last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay win over Waterford.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody admitted that the talismanic midfielder was due to play some part against the Model County.

“He had a nice bit of training done but unfortunately he pulled up with a bit of an injury which put him out of the equation for the Wexford game,” Cody told the Kilkenny People.

Reports suggest that Fennelly's latest injury is unrelated to the achilles and he should be fit for the qualifiers which begin on July 1st.