Ryan delighted despite mixed emotions 16 June 2017





The Wexford team stand for the national anthem before their Leinster SHC semi-final clash against Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park.

Wexford coach PJ Ryan admits that it was an 'unusual' feeling being involved with a side taking on his native county.

Ryan is part of the Wexford management team that recorded a first championship win over Kilkenny since 2004 last weekend.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner admitted to the Kilkenny People that despite being a proud county man, he had a job to do last weekend.

“It's unusual, but when you're involved with a team you're in it 100%,” said Ryan. “I'm a proud Kilkenny man and I hope Kilkenny will regroup and do well in the championship, but Wexford had my loyalties for this game.”

He added: “They'll go back to Nowlan Park and train hard. Brian will rip the game to shreds, go through things forensically, tell the team a few home truths and have them right again for the next day.

“They will be a major threat. God help the next team who meets them in the championship.”