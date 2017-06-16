Kennedy hoping discontent rumours true 16 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim's Ronan Kennedy against Galway.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Leitrim forward Ronan Kennedy is hoping that the rumours of discontent in the Roscommon camp are true in order to give his side any advantage ahead of Sunday's Connacht SFC semi-final.

There have been rumours circulating all year that the Roscommon squad is not a happy one and fuel has been added to this speculation after some key players quit the squad.

Kennedy states in the Leitrim Observer that any advantage on their behalf is welcome, although he added that he doesn't pay much attention to these stories.

“You're hearing about that going on all across the country, in every squad. Rumours break everywhere. It's great to hear rumours of discontent, we're hoping for every little bit we can get but I wouldn't be reading too much into it,” said Kennedy.

“We'll take it as it comes but we know they will be a formidable outfit. If you expect anything less going into it you are a fool and it is division one against division four.”