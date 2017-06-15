Team news: Lilywhites show their hand 15 June 2017





Kildare's Daniel Flynn with Darren Strong of Laois.

©INPHO/Donal Farmer. Kildare's Daniel Flynn with Darren Strong of Laois.©INPHO/Donal Farmer.

Kildare have named their starting fifteen to play neighbours Meath in the Leinster SFC semi-final at Tullamore tomorrow.

There are no changes from the 14-point demolishing of Laois two weeks ago, with manager Cian O'Neill happy to stick with a winning formula for the Lilywhites' first championship meeting with the Royals since 2014.

Wing-back Keith Cribbin, midfielder Kevin Feely and full-forward Daniel Flynn, who was making his first championship start in four years, were among those to impress against the O'Moore County in the quarter-final.

Neil Flynn could feature off the bench having made a rapid recovery from a hamstring tear but Ben McCormack is definitely out after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle.

Kildare (Leinster SFC v Meath): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.