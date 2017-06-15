Team news: Red Hands name same fifteen 15 June 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Derry's Niall Loughlin.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Derry's Niall Loughlin.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

The Tyrone team named to face Donegal in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final at Clones is unchanged from that which beat Derry by eleven points.

Manager Mickey Harte has opted to stick with the same side which started the Red Hands' Anglo-Celt Cup defence opener at Celtic Park last month.

Ronan McNabb, who featured as a substitute in the quarter-final win over the Oak Leafers, misses out after sustaining an ankle injury in a recent club game with Dromore.

There is some good news for Tyrone however, as experienced defenders Justin McMahon and Cathal McCarron have recovered from injuries to take their places on the bench.

The starting fifteen shows nine of the one from last year's provincial final success against the Tir Chonaill County with Padraig Hampsey, Rory Brennan, Conall McCann, Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler and Mark Bradley being the new additions.

Tyrone (Ulster SFC v Donegal): Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Tiernan McCann, Rory Brennan, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Conall McCann; Kieran McGeary, Niall Sludden, Conor Meyler; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Subs: Michael O'Neill, Lee Brennan, Frank Burns, Michael Cassidy, Cathal McCarron, Declan McClure, Darren McCurry, Justin McMahon, Cathal McShane, David Mulgrew, Ronan O’Neill, Richard Donnelly, Cahir McCullagh, Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan McHugh, Padraig McNulty.