Higgins hit with proposed one-match suspension
15 June 2017
Tipperary's Jimmy Feehan with Keith Higgins of Mayo.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.
Mayo defender Keith Higgins has been hit with a proposed one-match suspension for his straight red card in Sunday's Connacht SFC semi-final defeat to Galway.
The three-time All-Star received his marching orders after an off-the-ball incident involving Damien Comer during the latter stages of the first-half at Pearse Stadium.
The suspension rules the Ballyhaunis dual-star out of his county's next outing which will be a Round 2A Qualifier clash against one of this weekend's winners from Round 1A on July 1st.