Higgins hit with proposed one-match suspension 15 June 2017





Tipperary's Jimmy Feehan with Keith Higgins of Mayo.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Tipperary's Jimmy Feehan with Keith Higgins of Mayo.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Mayo defender Keith Higgins has been hit with a proposed one-match suspension for his straight red card in Sunday's Connacht SFC semi-final defeat to Galway.

The three-time All-Star received his marching orders after an off-the-ball incident involving Damien Comer during the latter stages of the first-half at Pearse Stadium.

The suspension rules the Ballyhaunis dual-star out of his county's next outing which will be a Round 2A Qualifier clash against one of this weekend's winners from Round 1A on July 1st.