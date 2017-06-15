Kildare ladies boss steps down after just six months 15 June 2017





The Kildare ladies celebrate after winning the All-Ireland Intermediate title.

Kildare ladies manager Morgan O'Callaghan has stepped down from his position as Lilywhites boss - just six months after taking up the role.

The Allenwood native took over from Alan Barry, who he served as a selector under in 2016 when the Lilywhites claimed Leinster and All-Ireland intermediate football championship glory, on a temporary basis following the Sarsfields clubman's departure last October.

With a number of key players walking away from the squad, the Lilywhites have endured a torrid 2017 campaign so far, losing their Division 2 status in the National League and both of their Leinster championship games with their most recent loss coming against Westmeath on Sunday.

Kildare LGFA this afternoon released the following statement in which they thanked O'Callaghan and his backroom team for all their efforts:

Kildare LGFA wish to announce that Morgan O'Callaghan has resigned as Manager of our Senior team with immediate effect. After losing both of our Leinster Championship games, Morgan believes the girls now need a fresh impetus and renewed motivation ahead of the All Ireland Qualifiers at the end of July. He feels a new face at the helm is the only way that this can be achieved. He wishes the team well for the remainder of 2017 and beyond and thanks them for their efforts to date.

"Kildare LGFA wish to express our sincere thanks to Morgan and his backroom team for their great work to date and we wish them well in their future endeavours.

"Kildare LGFA will now seek to put a new interim manager in place for the remainder of the season, at the June County Board meeting next week."