Connolly won't make any further appeal against his 12-week ban 15 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half

Diarmuid Connolly has dropped his appeal against the 12-week suspension handed down to him by the CCCC, Dublin county board have confirmed this afternoon.

It means the St Vincent’s clubman will miss up to three matches in this summer’s championship for the All-Ireland champions, having been handed the ban for a ‘minor physical inference’ with linesman Ciaran Brannigan in their Leinster SFC quarter-final victory over Carlow earlier this month.

The 29-year-old’s ban elapses on August 26th – a day before the All-Ireland semi-finals take place.