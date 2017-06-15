Keegan weighs in on Connolly saga 15 June 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan and Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin during the 2015 All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay at Croke Park.

Mayo’s Lee Keegan believes that controversies off the field have taken away from this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the 2016 ‘Footballer of the Year’ feels that the on-going saga surrounding suspended Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly, whom he has had numerous battles with in the past, has saw attentions drifting away from some of the quality football played so far this summer.

"I think that's the fault within the GAA, to be honest, that we have opportunities to do it (the appeals process),” said the Westport clubman.

"It becomes a bit of a laughing stock after a while because not only is his name getting dragged through the mud with the media which is unfortunate - everyone wants to see Diarmuid Connolly playing through the summer and showcase what he has. He's one of the best footballers out there, he knows that himself.

"We're dragging so many instances out that nobody's talking about the football anymore and that's what the focus should be: players showcasing their talents.

"So far, the Championship has been one of the best so far in terms of teams beating each other. The whole fact that we're dragging so much out of it, it must be a laughing stock after a while because how many opportunities should we be given to appeal and this and that?

"I've been involved myself in some of them and it's laughable that I had to travel to Dublin to try and get off and then go home around 12 o'clock to tell people I'm actually able to play.”