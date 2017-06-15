Murphy reveals Ulster final 'hurt' 15 June 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Donegal's Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy says there is still “a bit of hurt” for him from last year’s Ulster SFC final defeat to Tyrone.

Two late points from Mickey Harte’s side denied the Tir Chonaill men The Anglo-Celt Cup last July and with the two counties set to clash in Sunday’s provincial semi-final Murphy is hoping to reverse the result.

“It was a demanding game,” Murphy told the Irish Daily Star. “Yes, we got beat but we did quite a lot of things right that day. We just came up short that day. Tyrone were the better team.

“There is a bit of hurt there to put it right. You can chat all day about it, but we know what we want to bring to the game.”

On the fresh contributions of U21 stars such as Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Jamie Brennan this season, Murphy added: “So far they have done well. Of course league and championship are two different ball games, especially championship against Tyrone in the heart of Clones.

“I suppose the confidence they have bred and the familiarity with winning at minor and 21, we need to start doing that with this team now.

“We have one win under our belt (against Antrim) but to gain more confidence we need to start winning games together.”