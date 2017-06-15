McManus 'unstoppable at times' - Canavan 15 June 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus scores a point.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan has branded Monaghan’s Conor McManus “one of the finest Gaelic footballers” in the game today.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports GAA, Canavan – one of the greatest forwards in the history of the game – felt that the Clontibret sharpshooter made the difference for the Farney County once more against neighbours Cavan last Sunday to edge them closer to another Ulster final next month.

“Are Monaghan looking good for Ulster? Indeed they are,” wrote Canavan.

“In Conor McManus they have one of the finest Gaelic footballers around. His goal made the difference in their three-point win over Cavan on Sunday and it was not the first time that he has decided a game against their neighbours. He is unstoppable at times.”

The two-time All-Ireland winner added: “To be fair, Malachy O'Rourke has done a great job with Monaghan. They seem to either hold their ground or progress even further every year and, despite the fact that they wouldn't have a huge pick, they have a stronger squad this season than they have had in ages.

“Rory Beggan, their goalkeeper, is another ace in the pack. His long-range free-taking ability is priceless and he showed on Sunday why he is one of the best around with some fabulous frees deep into the breeze from way out. He managed scores that I didn't even think were possible.