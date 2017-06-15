Saffrons at full strength

15 June 2017

Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick scores a goal against Louth in the Allianz FL Division 4 final ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Antrim co-manager Gearoid Adams says they have a full squad to choose from for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Sligo.

The Glensmen were thought to be sweating on the fitness of ace forward Matthew Fitzpatrick after their 16-point defeat to Donegal, but the St John's clubman has since returned to training and is expected to play at Markievicz Park.

There have also been a couple of new additions to the squad since last month's loss to the Tir Chonaill men, with Ryan Murray, Conor Murray and Eoin Gallagher all thought to be available for this weekend’s trip to the Yeats County.

“Everybody is available,” Adams is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

“That was one of the things we talked about after the Donegal game – sticking together.

“It’s still a young squad. I think the players realise that this is our Championship now and there’s all to play for.”




