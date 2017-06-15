Wee County selecting from full deck 15 June 2017





Louth's Jim McEneaney.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Louth's Jim McEneaney.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Louth have a clean bill of health ahead of their do-or-die Qualifier against Longford on Saturday evening.

Midfielder Andy McDonnell has been given the all clear to start, having made an earlier-than-expected return to action against Meath, while captain Padraig Rath has recovered from the head injury sustained prior to throw-in against the Royal County.

Jim McEneaney and Kevin Carr have also had their involvement in training curtailed due to knocks but manager Colin Kelly has confirmed that he "should have everyone available" for the first-round Qualifier in Drogheda.