Wee County selecting from full deck

15 June 2017

Louth's Jim McEneaney.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Louth have a clean bill of health ahead of their do-or-die Qualifier against Longford on Saturday evening.

Midfielder Andy McDonnell has been given the all clear to start, having made an earlier-than-expected return to action against Meath, while captain Padraig Rath has recovered from the head injury sustained prior to throw-in against the Royal County.

Jim McEneaney and Kevin Carr have also had their involvement in training curtailed due to knocks but manager Colin Kelly has confirmed that he "should have everyone available" for the first-round Qualifier in Drogheda.




Most Read Stories

Keegan weighs in on Connolly saga

Connolly won't make any further appeal against his 12-week ban

Higgins hit with proposed one-match suspension

McManus 'unstoppable at times' - Canavan

Tipp rumours 'absolutely unfounded' - Callanan

Connolly set to bring case to CAC


Android app on Google Play