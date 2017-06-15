Team news: Same again for Leitrim 15 June 2017





©INPHO/Garry McManus. Leitrim's Michael McWeeney with manager Brendan Guckian.©INPHO/Garry McManus.

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian has opted for the same starting 15 which defeated London for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.

Ronan Kennedy remains on the bench after his brace of second-half goals in Ruislip helped the visitors down the Exiles on a 3-10 to 0-16 score-line at the end of last month.

Donal Wrynn once again captains the side from centre-back, while the two Morans – Shane and Damien – start alongside one another at centre-field.

In attack, U21 stars Ryan O’Rourke and Keith Beirne get the nod again at left half-forward and right corner-forward respectively and Darragh Rooney again takes his place at the top of the left.

Throw-in at Dr Hyde Park is at 3.30pm.

Leitrim (Connacht SFC v Roscommon): Brendan Flynn; Michael McWeeney, Ronan Gallagher, Paddy Maguire; James Rooney, Donal Wrynn, Oisin Madden; Shane Moran, Damien Moran; Brendan Gallagher, Dean McGovern, Ryan O’Rourke; Keith Beirne, Conor Gaffney, Darragh Rooney.