Wexford camogie star hangs up boots after 21 years 15 June 2017





Four-time All-Ireland winner Kate Kelly has opted to retire from inter-county duty after 21 years of unbroken service for Wexford.

The St Ibar’s/Shelmaliers woman won her first O’Duffy Cup in 2007 as the Model County bridged a 32-year gap and she would be a focal part of the side which completed a historic three-in-a-row success in 2012, earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final.

Kelly also won three National League crowns during a glittering playing career which earned her nine All Star awards.

“It was a tough decision, of course,” she told The Camogie Association website.

“You think you will go on forever. You don’t want it to end. I knew in my heart last year that could be it. All good things must come to an end.

“I told the girls on the team at the end of April that I wouldn’t be coming back, so they have known for a while.

“I was hoping to slip away quietly, but this week people have been asking if I am going to play. I’ve had huge support from the players, my club, my family and my husband.”