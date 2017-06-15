Louth "have the fixes" 15 June 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Colin Kelly says Louth have the ability to turn things around against Longford.

The Wee County were well beaten by Meath in their Leinster SFC quarter-final a couple of weeks ago but can get their championship campaign back on track when hosting the midlanders in a first-round Qualifier at Drogheda on Saturday evening:

"We didn't tackle well enough against Meath. We didn't retain enough of our kick-outs, our skill set was off, we dropped balls short and we missed chances," Kelly told The Dundalk Democrat.

"So when we sat down to analyse the game, there was a lot of things we needed to work on. The good thing about it all is the lads' ability to change it up reasonably quickly.

"It is not as if we don't have the fixes; we have the fixes within our own grasp. It is just a matter of identifying them and putting them right and I think we went a long way to doing that in training."