Waterford 'a completely different challenge', says Cadogan 15 June 2017





Cork's Alan Cadogan with Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin.

Cork's Alan Cadogan with Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin.

Cork attacker Alan Cadogan says Sunday’s clash with Waterford presents them with an entirely different task than the one the Rebels faced against Tipperary.

Kieran Kingston’s men sprung a huge shock in the Munster championship last month as they downed the All-Ireland champions with a 2-27 to 1-26 win in Thurles, where they return this weekend to try and repeat the trick against Derek McGrath’s Deise men.

“Going in against Tipperary, though, the work was done,” Cadogan told the Irish Examiner.

“It was a great team performance, but once that final whistle went we had to put the game to bed. It was great, we enjoyed the win, but now we’re looking forward to Waterford on Sunday.

“They’re going to pose a completely different challenge to Tipperary. We know that ourselves, Kieran (Kingston) addressed that very quickly after the Tipperary game.

“We were straight back training the Tuesday night after the Tipp game - some lads went back to their clubs for championship games - but we knew as soon as the Tipp game was put to bed we had to turn our focus to Waterford.”