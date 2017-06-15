Connolly set to bring case to CAC 15 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half

Dublin forward Diarmuid Connolly is set to take his case to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) after failing to have his 12-week suspension overturned.

Tuesday night saw the St Vincent’s clubman unsuccessful in his appeal to the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) after the CCCC handed him the three-month ban for a ‘minor physical interference’ against linesman Ciaran Brannigan during the Dubs’ Leinster SFC quarter-final victory over Carlow earlier this month.

Should the CAC reject Connolly’s appeal then the last remaining option for the 29-year-old will be to bring his case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

As things stand, the player's ban will expire on August 26th – a day prior to the All-Ireland semi-final should Jim Gavin’s side get there.



Update: Connolly won't make any further appeal against his 12-week ban