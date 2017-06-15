Harte expects McBrearty to start 15 June 2017





Donegal's Paddy McBrearty and Eoin Cadogan of Cork.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte feels Donegal ace Paddy McBrearty “will definitely start” in Sunday’s crunch Ulster SFC semi-final in Clones.

McBrearty was held in reserve until the 52nd minute of the Tir Chonaill men’s 16-point victory over Antrim last month in Ballybofey, where veteran centre-back Karl Lacey also came off the bench for the hosts.

The Kilcar man contributed 1-2 in the win over the Saffrons and Harte expects to see the talented forward from the start at St Tiernach’s Park this weekend.

“You’d expect him to start for sure because he’s their key inside forward and he has a lot of experience,” Harte told The Irish News.

“Karl Lacey is an issue of fitness levels. He’s at a different end of his career and it will be a question of – if he (Donegal manager Rory Gallagher) starts him does he last 70-odd minutes? Or will he hold him at a time in the game when there’s a need for composure, a need for experience?

“I can’t second-guess what Rory Gallagher is going to do but I’d be inclined to think that McBrearty will definitely start.”