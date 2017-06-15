Tipp rumours 'absolutely unfounded' - Callanan 15 June 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan is tackled by Damien Cahalane of Cork.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Seamus Callanan is tackled by Damien Cahalane of Cork.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Seamus Callanan has described the rumours floating around the Tipperary senior hurling panel as a “world of nonsense”.

Speculation mounted on social media of a training ground bust-up after last month’s shock defeat to Cork, with corner-back Cathal Barrett since dropped from the panel for disciplinary reasons.

Callanan, who scored 0-13 in last September’s win over Kilkenny, said there’s nothing much Tipp can do about the rumours.

“There's the world of nonsense going around, but I presume it goes around a lot of other panels too," the Drom-Inch man is quoted saying by the Irish Independent.

"What can we do? We have no control over what people want to say about us… absolutely unfounded rumours, and we have no control over that.

"We just have to control the controllables going forward and concentrate on performance. Look, it's terrible that these rumours go around but we are powerless.

"We are concentrating now on moving forward from it. We have a strong panel, a very close-knit panel. It's disappointing the way people have spread these unfounded rumours.

"But we have to move on from that and concentrate on our jobs."