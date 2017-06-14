Davy Fitz has a lot in common with Jose Mourinho, says Mullane 14 June 2017





Davy Fitzgerald and inset Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Davy Fitzgerald and inset Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Davy Fitzgerald is the Jose Mourinho of GAA management, according to Waterford legend John Mullane.

The Wexford senior hurlers are riding high under the guidance of the former Clare All-Ireland winning goalkeeper and, speaking on the Throw-In podcast on Independent.ie, Mullane pointed out the similarities between him and the Manchester United boss.

“I've gone on the record before saying that he's a Jose Mourinho-type manager. He'll come in for a two-three year period, three years max, and he will get results.

“He'll get the best out of lads, he'll push lads and that was evident at the weekend against Kilkenny. Their fitness levels were through the roof, that was all done up in Ferns in October to December.

“He's just a natural born winner and he rubs off on lads.”

Mullane played under Davy Fitz and the five-time Deise All-Star added: “He's done everything in the game. There is only one title alluding him in completing a clean sweep in the game and that's a Leinster title.

“He's won everything in the game with regards to Munster titles, league titles, Fitzgibbon Cups, Waterford Crystal Cups and here he is within 70 minutes of completing everything that you can possibly win within the game.

“For me, that's a remarkable record and the remarkable record of a fantastic GAA man.”