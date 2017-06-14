Watch: Limerick junior goalie pulls one out of the top drawer! 14 June 2017





Patrickswell goalkeeper Garry Murphy at full stretch during the City Junior A

A Limerick junior hurling goalkeeper has been getting all the plaudits after producing a heroic save to help his club claim silverware last night.

Patrickswell's Garry Murphy pulled off a stunning stop to deny parish rivals Ballybrown a certain goal on the stroke of half-time in the City Junior A Hurling League Final at Claughan.

Ballybrown midfielder Emmett Hannon burst through the Patrickswell rearguard and unleashed a bullet shot towards Murphy's top left corner but the 'Well netminder showed superb reactions.

It was such a crucial moment in the game as a goal would have pushed Ballybrown into a two-point lead going into the break while Murphy kept a clean sheet with his side running out 1-10 to 0-10 winners.

Kevin Daly caught the action on video.