Parsons: Mayo 'won't shy away' from qualifier challenge

Mayo footballer Tom Parsons.

Mayo footballer Tom Parsons.

Mayo will face the challenge of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers 'head on', insists midfielder Tom Parsons.

Parsons and his team-mates are being written off following last Sunday's Connacht SFC semi-final exit at the hands of their arch rivals Galway but he argued that they have shown in the past what they are capable of when their backs are against the wall...

“As a group we'd be disappointed that we didn't beat Galway and that we don't have an opportunity to win a Connacht title, something that we didn't win last year,” he remarked to The Irish Independent.

“But we have a challenge in front of us - and we won't shy away from that challenge.

“We've had challenges in years gone by; we've had challenges this year in the league, being put to the wire with relegation staring at us for our last two games.

“We had to go down and get results against Tyrone and Donegal, and we did that. Now we have another challenge. And we'll face that head on.

“Sport is about adversity. When you win, not everything is right. When you lose not everything is wrong.”