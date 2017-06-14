Egan expects replay to be more open 14 June 2017





Offaly's Cian Donohue and Ger Egan of Westmeath.

Offaly's Cian Donohue and Ger Egan of Westmeath.

The shackles will be off both teams in Saturday's Leinster SFC quarterfinal replay between Westmeath and Offaly, according to Lake County captain Ger Egan.

In what was generally described as a terrible game of football last Sunday, the sides played out a dire draw with the Westmeath twitter account stating that they were watching 'garbage'.

However, Egan who was one of the few players on either side to have an excellent game stressed to the Westmeath Independent that both sides will be going for it at Cusack Park this weekend.

“I guarantee you, it will be more free-flowing next weekend because we got a game under our belt,” stated Egan.

“Both teams got to feel each other out and show their weaknesses and strengths.”