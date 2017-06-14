Magee in confident mood 14 June 2017





Wicklow manager Johnny Magee is pleased how preparations for their All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Laois have gone.

The sides meet in Joule Park, Aughrim on Saturday afternoon as the teams bid to prolong their season for another while at least.

Laois are tipped to come through this game and advance to the next round, but Magee admitted to the Wicklow People that he has full confidence in his players to cause a surprise.

“We are quietly confident heading into the game but for sure no one will under estimate that Laois are a top side,” said Magee.

“They may have lost badly in their last match but often a wounded animal is more dangerous and you can be sure there will be a backlash from them as they are a proud football county traditionally and have some top footballers in their side.

“Our preparations have been good coming in. There have been no fresh injury concerns since the Louth game and touch wood that continues and the lads have trained really well since then and the intensity in training has been really high.”