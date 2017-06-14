Gallagher feared the worst on Murphy injury 14 June 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty celebrate.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher admitted he feared the worst when news of an injury sustained by Michael Murphy reached him.

The Donegal captain picked up an injury on club duty with Glenswilly but has since been cleared to face Tyrone in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final.

It was an anxious time for Gallagher and the county's supporters.

“I was very concerned.

“I was up watching the Tyrone and Derry game and was told that Michael Murphy had been stretchered off and there was talk of ambulances and one thing and another but, fortunately, none of that was true.

“But our fears were allayed very quickly, Cathal Ellis, our physio, went to Michael's house and found that it was just bruising.”



Patrick McBrearty, meanwhile, is in the running for a starting spot having scored a goal off the bench in the quarter-final win over Antrim.